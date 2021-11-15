Thrive by Chef Jonavin can help you mark a few items off your Christmas list this holiday season. He partnered with celebrity chef and Chopped Champion Chef Kathleen O’brien Price aka 'Chefleen' and created line of Chefleen X Thrive Artisanal Cutting Boards and Spatulas.
Both cutting board and spatulas are hand crafted from Sapele and Zebrawood native to tropical Africa. Sapele is a variety of mahogany with beautiful glowing ribbons throughout and Zebrawood has beautiful streaks of black mimicking a zebra. Each piece has Chefleen’s Personal Signature and Thrive logo with an option of personalization. A gorgeous and useful addition to any kitchen.
Visit Chefleen.com/thrivexchefleen to see all of their products and order now to prepare for Christmas!
Check out thrivebychefjonavin.com for more luxury kitchen supplies.
