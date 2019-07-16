Merry Christmas... in July! We are celebrating all month long with the help of the ladies behind Christmas in July Boutique Bash. Makenzie Cunningham, JulieAnna Lindsey, and Heather Sands brought their girls to model some of the fashions that will be at the bash. You can be apart of this fun event on July 19-20, 2019. The Christmas in July Boutique Bah will have over 90 vendors, 4 food trucks, and more!
Girls Night Out on Friday from 6pm-9pm will be open to all women to shop stroller-free and man-free as they enjoy shopping, a fashion show, giveaways, a dance party, and more. Saturday will be open to the public from 10am-3pm with lots of fun and exciting things for all ages.
Ticket Options:
Girls Night Out tickets are $15 (shoppers get in free on Saturday with GNO wristband)
General Admission on Saturday is $5 (12 and under are free)
Snow Cones with Santa is $15 (limited tickets available)
Visit this website for more information!
