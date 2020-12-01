Get ready to watch your favorite Christmas movies on the big screen! Saenger Theatre is hosting their Christmas Movies Series this December. You can catch your favorite Holiday flick from "Elf" to "It's a Wonderful Life." Be sure to purchase your tickets at the Civic Center Box Office or the day of the film at the Saenger Theatre Box Office.
For more information, check out their website!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.