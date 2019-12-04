There no better way to start the Christmas season than to spread Christmas cheer! You are invited to a Christmas Tree Giveaway hosted by Simply United Together Global Inc. You can help families in our area by donating a Christmas tree. This allows those homes to have a tree to decorate this season. They are still working towards their goal of 100 trees donated to support those families who need some Christmas help. The team is also feeding the community once a month! The next meal is served on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The meal is served at Philon's Event Hall.
If you have a little girl who loves Frozen, they also have the perfect event for her! Rachael Philon of Philon's Event Hall will host a Frozen Sleepover for girls between the ages of 7 and 18. She will be teaching the young ladies about healthy relationships, being yourself and loving yourself.
Philon's Event Hall: 4407 St. Stephens Rd. Mobile, Al.
For more information, call (251) 289-0532.
