Join the Community Foundation for a day of family fun, philanthropy, and polo! Event proceeds go toward making a lasting, positive impact on the Fairhope and Point Clear community.
Chukkers for Charity
Date: October 24, 2021
Time: 12:00-5:00 p.m.
Location: The Polo Grounds at Silverhill (13456 County Road 48, Silverhill, AL 36576)
$20 per vehicle in advance $30 per vehicle at the gate
The Community Foundation of South Alabama is a nonprofit charitable organization that plays a key role in meeting the needs of an eight-county region through leadership and grants. The Foundation serves as a vessel for donors, volunteers, and the community to share ideas, identify issues and build financial resources necessary to make improvements and positively impact the community.
The Foundation is located at 212 St. Joseph St. Mobile, AL 36602.
https://www.communityfoundationsa.org/
The event is BYOB and will feature free kids’ activities, tailgating contest, food truck and so much more! Tickets can be purchased on this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.