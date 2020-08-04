Clean air is always important but especially in this time of COVID-19. Chelsey visited Electronic Separator Technology in Mobile to see what they have to offer to keep your space clean and refreshing.
Electronic Separator Technology, or EST, is offering 50 one-room air purifier to the community before the busy school season starts! All you have to do is text "clean air" to 31996 to get yours today!
For more information, visit EST online!
1210 Hutson Drive Mobile, AL 36609
(251) 239-5533
