Green Magic Landscape is a full service landscape and lawn maintenance company that specializes in curb appeal enhancement and transforming yards into beautiful properties. The business started in April of 2019 and their mission to help property owners, commercial, investment, environmental and government entities keep their spaces clean and cut.
They are practicing social distancing by wearing masking and placing limitations on cash transactions. Reach Green Magic Landscape at (251) 439-5115 or visit their website.
The following information was provided by Green Magic Landscape:
"We are part of the Growth Alliance Taskforce which is a Minority subcommittee within the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and we participate in several mentorship programs associated with the Chamber and other forums such as the Minority Business Accelerator Program with the USA Melton Center of Entrepreneurship, MAWSS Supplier Diversity Mentorship Protégé Program and our company works with many projects with The City of Mobile."
