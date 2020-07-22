Coconut Curry
Chicken Rice Bowl
Serves 4-6
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (or thighs) cut into ½-inch pieces
- 1 tablespoon of your favorite lower-sodium Cajun seasoning blend
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 can coconut milk
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
PROCEDURES:
1. Place the cut chicken, Cajun seasoning and curry powder in a medium size bowl. Mix together until chicken is covered with seasoning and curry powder.
2. In a hot wok or sauté pan, heat sesame oil on high until it starts to bubble and pop.
3. Carefully place seasoned chicken pieces in oil in wok or pan, and sauté over high heat for about 10 minutes, or until chicken is completely cooked. Pour coconut milk over cooked chicken and add soy sauce and stir, then bring to a boil. Spoon cooked chicken and sauce over cooked rice, and serve.
For more great recipes and to find a Rouses near you, visit Rouses.com!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.