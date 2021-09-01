MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile and Southwest Alabama is no stranger to violence. Police departments in the region deal with violent crime on a daily basis. In Mobile, there is a program that works to help the victims who are dealing with the lasting effects of trauma.
“We help with things that range from abuse to addiction to homelessness, unemployment, you know a little bit of everything,” said Brandyn Ulmer, Project Thrive Board chair.
The Mobile Police program is called Project Thrive. They work with United Way of Southwest Alabama and some of their partners to provide resources to victims.
“Project Thrive is that hub, you call that one number and we can connect you to those individual silos,” said Meosha Hart, Mobile Police Department Office of Strategic Initiative. “Project Thrive is comprised of 39 partner agencies.”
Some of United Way’s partners that participate are Altapointe and Lifelines Counseling. Project Thrive wants to create a culture of safety, trust, and hope in Mobile.
“Our advocates are there to hold their hand and be there side by side with them as they walk through their traumatic experience and refer them to whatever resources they need,” Hart said.
The benefit of giving to United Way of Southwest Alabama is that you are not just helping one non-profit, but more than 40.
The donated money gets divvied up by a team of volunteers from the community, like business owners, non-profits and faith-based organizations.
One of the organizations that has contributed big to United Way is the gas company Spire.
“They’re good stewards of the money they receive an so I’d rather give it to them then try to figure out what agencies are deserving on my own,” said Sharon Moffatt, UWSWA Board of Trustee & Regional Manager of Spire Gulf.
Some of those deserving agencies are partners of Project Thrive and without United Way and supporters in our area, victims would not get all the help they need.
“United Way is definitely an asset to us,” Hart said. “It’s important United Way is a apart of Project Thrive because they’re such a vital resource in our community.”
“Donating to the United Way is almost a guarantee that those organizations who have helped all the people we discussed earlier continue to be able to do that,” Ulmer said.
How to give:
- Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.
- Text GiveUnited2021 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response
- Visit www.uwswa.org
- Call 251-433-3624
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.