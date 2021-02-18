Baldwin County Commissioner Joe Davis and BCEMA Director Zach Hood joined us on Studio10 to talk about the importance of being prepared for severe weather.
Last years hurricane season was one of the worst on record and a reminder that the time to act is now, so you're ready when the next storm hits.
Alabama will hold its 10th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, beginning Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 12 midnight, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain severe weather preparedness items free of state sales tax. Local sales tax may apply.
https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/WPHolidayQuickRefSheet21.pdf
