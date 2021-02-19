February is American Heart Month. We met with Dr. Tara Bryant, VIVA Health's Chief Medical Officer to discuss how to monitor your blood pressure at home and on the go.
Below is a list of questions and answers provided by VIVA Health:
Q: February is Heart Month. One of the biggest risks to your heart health is having high blood pressure. Can you tell us more about high blood pressure and why it’s so important to keep in under control?
A: High blood pressure, also referred to as hypertension, is when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessel is consistently too high. When left untreated, the damage that high blood pressure does to your circulatory system can cause a heart attack, stroke, and other health threats, like vision loss or kidney disease.
Q: What are the symptoms of high blood pressure?
A: The scary thing is that most of the time, there are no obvious symptoms. That’s why it’s so important to visit your doctor regularly for a yearly checkup and to monitor your blood pressure throughout the year. One of the best ways to do that is with a home blood pressure monitor.
Q: Is it difficult to use a blood pressure monitor?
A: Not at all. It’s really as simple as pushing a button, but it is important to follow a few simple steps to make sure you get an accurate reading. You want to make sure the blood pressure cuff you’re using is the right size and fits properly above your elbow. It’s best if you can find a quiet place to take your blood pressure, away from a lot of distractions. You’ll also want to avoid exercising or having caffeine or tobacco for at least 30 minutes before getting started.
Q: Is it best to take your blood pressure while you’re sitting or standing?
A: You definitely want to be sitting with your back supported. Do not cross your legs or ankles, and have your feet flat on the floor. If your feet don’t reach the floor, place them on a stool or other object so they are supported. Rest the arm you will use to measure your blood pressure on a firm, flat surface at roughly the level of your heart, which is about mid- chest. Have the palm of your hand face up to relax all of the muscles in the arm. Place the blood pressure cuff on your bare upper arm so that the bottom of the cuff is just above the elbow. You’ll want to write down your blood pressure numbers so you can share them with your doctor.
Q: Where can you get a blood pressure monitor?
A: They can be purchased at any pharmacy, at a store like Walmart or Target, and can also be ordered online. Most Flexible Spending Accounts with employers allow you to use your FSA card to purchase a monitor or if you are a Medicare member and have a plan with an over-the-counter allowance, you may be able to use that to purchase a blood pressure monitor.
Q: What do you recommend to people who don’t have a home monitor but want to keep a check on their blood pressure?
A: Most pharmacies have a blood pressure kiosk that you can use for free. Many grocery stores do as well.
Q: Do you find that the home monitors are accurate?
A: Absolutely, but you do want to make sure the cuff size is correct for your arm. I recommend taking your blood pressure monitor to your doctor’s visit at least once a year to confirm it is working properly as well.
