A full slate of events and activities are scheduled to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
People United to Advance the Dream joined us on Studio10 to detail some of the events taking place from Thursday the 13th through Monday the 17th.
You can find all the details, ticket information and more on their website:
Home - People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Inc. (puadmobile.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.