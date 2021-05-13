Spring Hill College is looking forward to the Fall season with its students. The College has new student experiences and new programs for traditional and online students.
Their traditional students' undergraduate tuition is now reduced by 59%. The College says it was done to make their education more accessible and affordable.
Starting June 20, 2021 Spring Hill College will be welcoming new students with their Badger Connection Orientations. You can register here.
If you are making your college decision, Spring Hill College has information here on why you should be a Badger in the Fall.
For more information, visit them online.
