The 2021 United Way of Southwest Alabama Campaign Kickoff is tomorrow on FOX10. Sponsors, pacesetters, award winners, programs and volunteers are vital in helping make our community a better place to live. Justine Bixler and Christian White joined Joe on Studio10 with details about the big day. For more information about the Kickoff Campaign on September 1, visit this website. https://uwswa.org/annual-campaign-kickoff-2021/
To Give:
VENMO - @uwswa
Please include your name and email in the notes section
Text GiveUnited2021 to 91999
Follow the directions you receive and fill out the form completely
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.