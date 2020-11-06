The COVID-19 Pandemic is causing mental health to reach a crisis level... especially among America's youngest adults.
Despite 80 percent of all adults saying that the pandemic is a major source of stress in their lives, Generation-Z'ers are most likely to report symptoms of depression.
If you don't have insurance and need help, and counseling is an option you're considerin, Victory Health Partners will tell us how they're helping folks here on the Gulf Coast get quality mental health services they need.
They will also share about all of the health care and medical services Victory Health Partners offers to the uninsured based on their income.
Kim Garrett and Jason Byrum from Victory Health join Eric on the program.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 8:30am!
