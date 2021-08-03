The following information was provided by United Way of Southwest Alabama:
Be a part of changing lives and saving lives in Southwest Alabama when you shop, dine out, or treat yourself at one of the participating merchants on United Way Day on August 7, 2021. United Way Day is a one-day fundraiser and awareness campaign for the United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) and United Way of Baldwin County (UWBC) led by the retail and service industries.
On United Way Day, we encourage people to get out and shop at our participating merchants. When you do, the merchants benefit and you help increase their donation to UWSWA and UWBC. Each participant will donate an amount based on a sales component of his or her business to the United Way.
The Inaugural United Way Day was an event that began with Shoe Station in 2018, through its donation of $1 per pair of shoes sold on a single day that year. In 2020, we raised $25,800 through over 20 retail partners in over 50 locations. This year our goal is to double the number of retail partners.
Every dollar donated to the United Way stays in Southwest Alabama and used for life changing and lifesaving services provided by the UWSWA, our 46 partner agencies, UWBC, and their 30 partner agencies.
2021 Participating Vendors
Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, & Washington Counties merchants: proceeds go to UWSWA
- 1 Stop Automotive - Jackson – Making a donation for every customer on United Way Day
- Ashland Gallery - Hosting an in-store silent auction between August 3 & 7 to win a Kathy Whitinger Mardi Gras Print. Auction proceeds will be donated.
- BoxDrop Mattress of Mobile – Donating 15% of sales on United Way Day.
- Coastal Makers – Hosting an open paint day from 10AM to 1PM and will provide an opportunity for painters to donate.
- Cooper Restaurants – Felix’s Fish Camp, and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Customers will have the opportunity to add a donation to their bill.
- ellenJAY - 10% of sales or $200 will be donated, whichever is the greater amount
- Firehouse Wine Bar & Shop - Offering a United Way Day Sparkling Sorbet Float for $7 in Lemon, Strawberry, or Raspberry Sorbet with Cava or Sparking Rose toppers. Donating $3 or each drink sold.
- Food Champs - A collection jar will be available for donation at each register and they are providing an information table
- Goodwill Gulf Coast – Goodwill will provide a donation jar at check out on United Way Day.
- Heroes Sports Bar & Grille – Downtown and West Mobile - Donating $100 for each location and hosting a raffle for a $100 gift card
- Joe Bullard Automotive – INFINITE of Mobile, Jaguar Gulf Coast, Joe Bullard Acura, Joe Bullard Cadillac, Joe Bullard Ford, and Land Rover Gulf Coast – Donating $100 for each car sold
- Keith Kingan’s Classic Cars - donating $50 for every car sold on United Way Day
- Mayo’s Barber Shop - A $0.50 donation for each hair cut
- McAleer’s Office Furniture Company (August 6) – Mobile and Pensacola, FL – Donating 5% of sales
- Mission Fitness - A Ride Day/Spin class and yoga for $15. Mission will match the class fees and donate 100% to United Way
- Oyster City Brewing Company - Will provide donation opportunity to customers
- Palmer’s Airport Hyundai / Palmer’s Toyota Superstore - Donating $100 for each car sold on United Way Day.
- Penelope’s Closet - A collection jar will be available for donation at checkout
- Phin’s Apparel / Calagaz Printing - Donating $1 for each shirt sold on United Way Day on https://phinsApparel.com and their retailers
- Post / O’Daly’s Irish Pub / Dauphin Street Blues Company / Draft Picks - Donating 10% of sales on United Way Day.
- Regina’s Kitchen - Donating 10% of sales
- Rouses Markets (August 16-19) – Airport, Old Shell, Saraland, and Theodore - Providing tear cards for their customers to add a donation to their purchase
- Sai’s Hair Studio - Sai’s will provide a donation jar at check out on United Way Day
- Shoe Station – All 21 locations – Mobile: Springdale and Hillcrest - Donating $1 dollar donation for each pair of shoes purchased & customers have the opportunity to add a donation to their purchase total
- Simply Sweet Shoppe - Donating $100 and providing a donation jar for customers at checkout
- Soul Caffeine Coffee House – Mobile – Donating 20% of sales.
- Taco Mama – Midtown Mobile (August 9) - Donating 10% of sales after 3PM on Monday, August 9, 2021
- The Learning Tree – Donating the proceeds from their students’ lemonade stand
- Wilson Dismukes Parts & Equipment - Donating 1% of their gross sales on United Way Day. They will also provide an opportunity for their customers to add a donation to their tickets.
For the full list of participating merchants and its offer, visit https://uwswa.org/united-way-day. To become a merchant or for more information, contact the United Way at 251.433.3624 or lschraeder@uwswa.org.
Baldwin County merchants: proceeds go to United Way of Baldwin County
- Coastline Creations - Robertsdale
- Cooper Restaurants – BLUEGILL Restaurant
- EllenJay Boutique Bakery – Fairhope
- Rita’s Italian Ice – Foley & Gulf Shores
- Rouses (August 16-19) - All Baldwin County locations – Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Daphne, and Spanish Fort
- Shoe Station - Foley & Spanish Fort
- Soul Caffeine Coffee House - Daphne
- The Boot Store & Shoe Hospital - Loxley
- Wolf Bay Lodge - Foley & Orange Beach
UWBC will continue to add participants through July 20, 2021. For more information on United Way Day in Baldwin County, visit https://unitedway-bc.org/2021-united-way-day or contact Kelly Torres at ktorres@unitedway-bc.org | 251.943.2110.
About United Way of Southwest Alabama
The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. Created in 1926 as a Community Chest, UWSWA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The vision of UWSWA is to strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources in support of the building blocks for a better life: Education, Financial Stability, Health, and Essentials. UWSWA has raised and invested more than $240 million into our community to help strengthen the capacity of positive community progress. Many of these issues that affect our community are addressed by the funded programs and initiatives that help more than 350,000 local people each year.
The Clarke County Outreach Center in Grove Hill was made possible through an Alabama Power Foundation Elevate Grant. The center is a central hub for UWSWA partner agencies serving Clarke County and surrounding counties to meet and provide their full spectrum of services to residents of the county, and is not limited to programs funded by UWSWA. Having a physical presence in Clarke County helps mitigate transportation challenges as well as increase awareness of the programs and services available to residents. For more information, visit www.uwswa.org.
About United Way of Baldwin County
United Way of Baldwin County’s (UWBC) network of organizations brings people together to tackle community issues. Our goal is to create lasting change by addressing the underlying causes to problems in the areas of health, education and financial stability. This is accomplished through a collaborative effort with our 30 nonprofit member agencies, community partners and internal programs designed to address and resolve the needs of Baldwin County citizens. For more information visit www.unitedway-bc.org.
