As part of the 2021 Campaign Kickoff scheduled for September 1, we are featuring our overall volunteer and campaign award winners.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama won the Spirit of the UWSWA Award for their being the ideal community partner. They participate in Day of Caring, provide a corporate donation, run a robust workplace campaign, sponsor special events like the Safety Net Series, and much more.
Trista Stout-Walker from United Way and Clay Walden with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama joined us on Studio10. Click the link to learn more.
UWSWA Kickoff Webpage - https://uwswa.org/annual-campaign-kickoff-2021/
To Give:
VENMO - @uwswa
Please include your name and email in the notes section
Text GiveUnited2021 to 91999
Follow the directions you receive and fill out the form completely
