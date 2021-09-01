MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In a world with COVID, seeing a doctor is more important than ever. Even if it is just a checkup to make sure you are healthy, but for some insurance is a barrier.
“Health insurance, you just couldn’t afford it especially with two small children,” said Sandra Caston.
That is where Victory Health comes in for so many people in need in Southern Alabama. They provide health care services for those who might go without.
“Without these guys, I wouldn’t have the care that I need and I have been through the ringer as far as my health, my children’s health, my husband’s health,” Caston said.
Raymond Weinshenker is another person who has benefited from the services provided at Victory. He says he was priced out of health insurance, but Victory charges a yearly fee based on income.
“I just could not fathom paying $5,000 deductible and $600 a month for not having to come to the doctor that much,” he said.
To be able to do what they do, Victory Health gets funding from the United Way of Southwest Alabama. On average they see about 15 to 19 thousand patients a year.
“COVID has just made the critical nature of Victory just more apparent,” said Kim Garrett, Director of Victory Health.
It is a Christian organization, but they do not care what you believe in. Their goal is patient care.
Victory Health says for every dollar they get from the United Way they can turn it into 40 with the help of different grants.
“Every dollar truly makes a difference, you think one dollar can be turned into 40 dollars,” Garrett said. “That would cover more than a patient’s copay, think about all that can happen in a doctor’s appointment.”
Victory Health is a one stop shop for health care.
They have some doctors on staff, but many more volunteer their time.
You can see an eye doctor, get a dental exam, plus get access to medically necessary drugs. The list goes on and on.
“Life is stressful and it’s just they take the stress off you,” Caston said.
