Fox10 is partnering with United Way of Southwest Alabama for its 2021 Campaign Kickoff!
Alesia Burrell with International Paper- Pine Hill Mill joined us for kickoff day on Studio 10.
Please consider giving to the United Way of Southwest Alabama! Your donation will help people in our area and fund the 46 charity agencies the United Way supports.
How to give:
- Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.
- Text GiveUnited2021 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response.
- Visit www.uwswa.org
- Call 251.433.3624
For more on United Way of Southwest Alabama, go to uwswa.org.
