Fox10 is partnering with United Way of Southwest Alabama for its 2021 Campaign Kickoff!
Jill Chenoweth, President & CEO of UWSWA, joined Studio 10 for today's kickoff event.
The purpose of the Campaign Kickoff is to share the available services, spotlight the needs of the community, and raise money to allocate funds to our partner agencies and UW internal programs.
Please consider giving to the United Way of Southwest Alabama! Your donation will help people in our area and fund the 46 charity agencies the United Way supports.
How to give:
- Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.
- Text GiveUnited2021 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response
- Visit www.uwswa.org
- Call 251.433.3624
For more on United Way of Southwest Alabama, go to uwswa.org.
