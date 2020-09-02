Fox 10 is partnering with the United Way of Southwest Alabama for its Community Campaign Kickoff!
UWSWA President & CEO Jill Chenoweth talks about the programs they offer, their 46 partner agencies, and why this year's fundraising campaign is more important than ever.
UNITED WAY COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN-
How to give: Visit www.uwswa.org or Text GiveUnited20 to 41444 or call 251-433-3624. Your donations change lives and save lives.
