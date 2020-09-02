Fox 10 is partnering with the United Way of Southwest Alabama for its Community Campaign Kickoff!
Penelope House is one of the 46 local agencies United Way partners with to help our community members in need. United Way and its partners aspire to ensure that our citizens’ immediate and basic needs are met during times of crisis and personal challenge.
How to give: Visit www.uwswa.org or Text GiveUnited20 to 41444 or call 251-433-3624. Your donations change lives and save lives.
For more on Penelope House, visit penelopehouse.org. For the 24-hour crisis line, call 251-342-8994.
