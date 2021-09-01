Fox10 is partnering with United Way of Southwest Alabama for its 2021 Campaign Kickoff!
Michael Ledger with Feeding the Gulf Coast and Alec Naman with Naman's Catering joined Studio 10 for today's kickoff event. Feeding the Gulf Coast is one of 46 non-profit partner groups supported by UWSWA.
Feeding the Gulf Coast works through member organizations and special programs to provide nutritious food to meet the challenge of feeding people who are hungry as a result of systemic poverty, personal crisis or disaster.
Please consider giving to the United Way of Southwest Alabama! Your donation will help people in our area and fund the 46 charity agencies the United Way supports.
How to give:
- Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.
- Text GiveUnited2021 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response
- Visit www.uwswa.org
- Call 251.433.3624
For more on United Way of Southwest Alabama and Feeding the Gulf Coast, go to uwswa.org.
Alec Naman's Recipes:
Firecracker Grilled Alaskan Salmon
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 Alaskan salmon fillets
- 1/4 cup peanut oil
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons chopped green onions
- 1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes (or more to taste)
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- Salt to taste
STEPS:
Place salmon fillets in a glass dish.
Whisk together remaining ingredients and pour over salmon.
Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in refrigerator 4 to 6 hours.
Remove salmon from marinade and place on a well oiled grill 5 inches from coals.
Grill for 8 to 10 minutes per inch of thickness, measured at the thickest part.
Turn halfway through cooking.
(You may also seal with foil to form a packet.)
Cook covered, 20 to 25 minutes on medium hot grill or until fish flakes easily with a fork.
Grilled Spicy Citrus Chicken Breast w/ Corn & Green Onions
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup fresh lime juice
- 2/3 cup fresh orange juice
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
- 2 teaspoons dried crushed red pepper
- Large chicken breasts
- Green onions
- Ears of corn, husked and cut off the cob
STEPS:
Whisk first 7 ingredients in medium bowl.
Season marinade with salt and pepper.
Place chicken breast in large resealable plastic bag.
Place green onions and corn in extra-large resealable plastic bag.
Divide marinade equally between bags; seal bags, turning to coat.
Chill chicken, corn and green onions 4 hours, turning bags occasionally.
Prepare barbecue (medium heat).
Remove chicken and vegetables from marinade.
Grill chicken until juices run clear when pierced with knife, turning occasionally and rearranging on grill for even cooking, about 15 minutes.
Sauté’ green onions and corn until tender, about 3 minutes for green onions and 6 minutes for corn.
Transfer chicken, green onions and corn to platter and serve.
Grilled Fruit w/ Pineapple Mint Glaze
INGREDIENTS:
- Glaze:
- 2 cups pineapple juice
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/3 cup fresh squeezed lime juice (3 to 4 limes)
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh mint
- Fruit:
- 1 ripe honeydew melon, halved, seeded
- 1 ripe cantaloupe melon, halved, seeded
- 1 ripe pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 2x1 pieces
- 24 bamboo skewers (6 inch), soaked in water for 1 hour, drained
- Canola oil
STEPS:
To prepare the glaze:
Combine the pineapple juice, orange juice and vinegar in a saucepan over high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil.
Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the mixture is reduced to 3/4 cup, about 25 minutes. Pour 1/2-cup of the juice mixture into a small bowl. Set aside to cool, about 30 minutes.
Once cool, add the lime juice and mint, stir to blend, set aside for presentation.
The remaining 1/4 cup of glaze will be used to brush on the fruit while grilling.
To prepare the fruit:
Using a melon ball cutter, scoop out enough melon balls from the honeydew and cantaloupe to measure 4 cups total or cut the melons into 2x1-inch pieces.
Cut the pineapple into 2x1-inch pieces. Thread each skewer alternating the honeydew, pineapple, and cantaloupe leaving about 3/4-inch of the skewer exposed at the blunt end, wrap with foil to prevent burning.
To grill: Preheat the grill to 375°F (a medium-hot fire).
Place the fruit skewers on a lightly oiled hot grill. Grill until golden brown and slightly charred, brushing with reserved glaze on each side during last 30 seconds of cooking, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove foil and arrange kebobs on individual serving plates, drizzle with minted glaze.
To learn more about Naman's Catering, visit namanscatering.com.
