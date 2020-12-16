United Way of Southwest Alabama joined us on Studio10 to provide an update on its 2020 campaign.
They talked about the great need in our community and the many ways you, the viewer, can help.
Click on the link below and/or watch the interview to learn more.
United Way of Southwest Alabama
218 St. Francis Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251.433.3624
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.