Mobile County CASA screens, trains and supervises qualified, court-appointed, volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children and youth who are before the court due to abuse and neglect. Our hope for the future is that every abused and/or neglected child will have a CASA volunteer who will advocate for the child’s right to a safe, loving, permanent home.
Casa Mobile is gearing up to train new volunteers. There is no requirement of any specific educational background. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, they must undergo and pass a rigorous background check, and they must have good verbal and written communication skills. Anyone who is interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can contact Elizabeth Walter at 251-574-5277 or Elizabeth.Walter@alacourt.gov.
Address: 2315 Costarides Street, Mobile, AL 36617
Telephone: 251-574-5277
Website: www.casamobile.org
