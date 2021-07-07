We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Housing First Inc. The mission of this non-profit agency is to end homelessness in Southwest Alabama. Joe spoke with CEO Derek Boulware to learn more.
If you would like to donate or learn more information about Housing First Inc., visit this website.
Housing First, Inc.
Address: 3929 Airport Blvd., Bldg. 3, Suite 200, Mobile 36609
Telephone: 25-1445-8074
Website: www.hfal.org
