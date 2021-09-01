MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In a country and a region still reeling from a pandemic, helping people in need is more important than ever.
The last 18 months, the United Way of Southwest Alabama has continued to do that and now they need your help to continue.
“Our mission is to improve the quality of life in Southwest Alabama so part of that is that we have to raise the much-needed funds to go to those 46 partner agencies and to our own internal programs,” said Jill Chenoweth, President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Alabama.
United Way of Southwest Alabama is working to raise funds to help their partner non- profits. Chenoweth says the agency focuses on education, health, finances and essentials for everyday life. They are also front and center during a crisis or natural disaster like a hurricane.
“One agency can’t do it all by themselves so when you give, you give to 46 partners that work together,” she said.
When it comes to your donation, money means impact.
United Way says the money you give is easily multiplied with federal and private grants.
“When United Way gives a dollar to an agency they then multiply that by between 11 to 40 dollars,” Chenoweth said. “That’s phenomenal in the fundraising world and the nonprofit world.”
United Way’s goal is to make the greatest impact with your donation.
They rely on a team of volunteers from the community, like business owners, non-profits and faith-based organizations to decide where the money would be best used in our area.
“The whole process is how we can make the other person feel a little better than what he felt a minute ago,” said Mahesh Batavia, UWSWA Board of Trustee and President of Rainbow Package Store.
You have heard the saying every penny counts. United Way says that rings true today.
“We can’t solve everything, I wish we could,” Chenoweth said. “More money would assist us in making lives better in this community, making people’s families whole and that’s what we want to do.”
How to give:
- Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.
- Text GiveUnited2021 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response
- Visit www.uwswa.org
- Call 251-433-3624
