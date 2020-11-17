UW 2-1-1 has responded to over 7,500 2-1-1 calls over the years. UW 2-1-1 is a national hotline for human support services. The top five needs in recent times are disaster related debris removal, utility assistance, rent payment assistance, FEMA disaster assistance, and post disaster home security measures.

UW 2-1-1 serves Mobile, Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Washington Counties. 

To get help:

To Give: visit www.uwswa.org

United Way of Southwest Alabama

218 St. Francis Street

Mobile, AL 36602

www.uwswa.org

251.433.3624

