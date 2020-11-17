UW 2-1-1 has responded to over 7,500 2-1-1 calls over the years. UW 2-1-1 is a national hotline for human support services. The top five needs in recent times are disaster related debris removal, utility assistance, rent payment assistance, FEMA disaster assistance, and post disaster home security measures.
UW 2-1-1 serves Mobile, Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Washington Counties.
To get help:
- Call 2-1-1
- or toll free 888.421.1266
- Visit www.211connectsalabama.org
To Give: visit www.uwswa.org
United Way of Southwest Alabama
218 St. Francis Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251.433.3624
