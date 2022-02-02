The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) will hold its 28th Annual Day of Caring, one of the region’s largest single day of volunteerism on May 6, 2022
UWSWA invites organizations to volunteer and leave a mark on someone’s heart. Day of Caring volunteers see first-hand how their support makes a difference as they paint and make repairs, plant trees and ready gardens for planting, sort food donations, and help our agencies complete projects they do not have the time or resources to do throughout the year. Volunteers also have the opportunity to hear the stories of those whose lives have been impacted because of the agencies funded by UWSWA.
Once again, this year, participating teams have the option of doing a virtual or in-person project.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama participates in DOC every year and has for at least 20 years.
- Give back to the community – healthier Community Safety-Net
- See firsthand the work UWSWA partner agencies are impacting lives in our community
- Stronger, more connected teams
- Happier, healthier staff
We know your company cares about the community. You demonstrate it each year through the giving of your time, talents, and treasures. And for that, we are thankful. Without your help, many in our community would not receive the hand up they need to get back on steady ground. Without your help, many of our partners could not continue providing the level of services that our community needs to thrive. Without your help, our annual Day of Caring could not happen!
Important Dates
- Registration Deadline – March 25
- Day of Caring Agency/Team Orientation – April 13
- Day of Caring – May 6
- Day of Caring Rain Day – May 13
Steps for Teams to Sign Up for Day of Caring
- Register your company or organization team https://www.supersaas.com/form/UWSWAPrograms/DOC_Company_Participation_2022?fbclid=IwAR0HytETY-30YXdyJex_sB6oZKE3XFNmWAMxS0WydFG3RPoZxi1qpBSYaDw. Fill out the form completely to help us make the best matches possible.
- Collect the names and t-shirt sizes** of each team member. Complete the volunteer liability and photo release form** before Day of Caring. (** these two documents will be emailed to your team’s leader after your team’s registration is received)
- Deadline to register your team is March 25, 2022 in order for your team to be acknowledged on the Day of Caring t-shirt.
- Once your application is complete and submitted, we will get to work matching the companies and agencies. Remember we cannot guarantee a specific match, but if you have a preference please let us know and we will do our best to accommodate your request.
- If May 6, 2022 does not work for your team, contact me and we can try to schedule an individual Day of Caring that fits better into your company’s schedule.
If you have any questions, contact Katherine Pitman at kpitman@uwswa.org or 251.431.0115.
