We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with AIDS Alabama South. Chelsey visited the clinic in Mobile to learn more about the partner agency. They opened SHELL Health in the last quarter of 2020. To learn more about AIDS Alabama South and SHELL Health, visit them online!
The following information was provided by AIDS Alabama South:
Through AIDS Alabama South, HIV-positive individuals and families have access to direct transportation services for medically necessary healthcare and dental appointments, housing assistance (long term, short term, permanent and transition), emergency financial assistance for utilities, medication and insurance copays, case management services, linkage to healthcare, oral health care assistance, food and hygiene items, mental health telemedicine therapy, support groups, linkage to healthcare, quality age-appropriate prevention education programs, confidential HIV and Hepatitis C testing, consumer advocacy training, gas vouchers, and bus passes for medically necessary appointments.
HIV-positive individuals seeking services from AIDS Alabama South are supported by licensed social workers on an ongoing basis for case management and life-sustaining supportive services. As a component of service provision, case managers help individuals create a plan for independence, stability, and economic self-sufficiency.
Through its SHELL Health PrEP Clinic, AIDS Alabama South is putting itself at the forefront in the battle against this pandemic by making itself a one-stop clinic for HIV prevention and treatment. Additionally, SHELL Health PrEP Clinic will provide state-of-the-art HIV testing, STI/STD testing and treatment, PrEP, as well as HIV treatment. PrEP or (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is a once-daily pill that is 96% effective at preventing the body from contracting HIV.
SHELL Health hours:
Tuesday, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m
