We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Alpha Women's Resource Center. Diane Pruitt joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about they services they provide.
Alpha Women's Resource Center is gearing up for their Run to the Light 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. It all takes place on August 14, 2021 at Legion Field/Simpkins Stadium (Chesley Ave. Jackson, AL). Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. For more information, see the information below.
Address: 6479 Hwy 43 Jackson, AL 36545
Telephone: 251-246-7750
Email: alphawrc@gmail.com
Website: alpha-wrc.com (donor) and pregnancytesthelp.com (client)
