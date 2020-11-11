The American Red Cross strives to support our neighbors on the Gulf Coast year round. With a busy 2020 Hurricane Season, American Red Cross has been busy sending out tarps, bug spray, and other equipment to help with hurricane damage.
If you would like to donate to the Red Cross, simply go to www.redcross.org You can donate cash, make an appointment to give blood, or become a volunteer on their website.
