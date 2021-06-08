Jessica Odom, Executive Director of The Arc of Southwest Alabama joined us on Studio10 to tell us about the great services provided by The Arc of Southwest Alabama and how they are helped by the United Way.
The following information was provided by The Arc of Southwest Alabama:
The Arc of Southwest Alabama (formerly ECI) serves 36 adults with intellectual disabilities in Washington County. Our mission is to reach goals and achieve success beyond expectations. The Arc provides supports to assist the people we serve with living independent lives. We promote choice and support people to create the life they desire, providing training in all areas of life to meet those goals. The Arc of Southwest Alabama offers a day habilitation program for adults with disabilities to learn skills: cooking, activities of daily living, money/budgeting, living skills and arts & crafts. We also provide rights training and promote self-advocacy. We have a group home and provide in-home supports to assist people to live independently and safely.
The Arc of Southwest Alabama
Address: 234 Hearn Drive; Chatom, Alabama 36518
Telephone: 251-847-2970
Website: arcofsouthwestal.org
