We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Alabama. They service nearly 300 children a year by providing an after school program from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday.
Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Alabama now services 65 children through their virtual program. These kids come from Thomasville, Wilcox County, and Monroe County. If you would like to learn more about Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Alabama or donate, visit them online.
