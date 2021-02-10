The Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama is fighting to keep your kids safe! The Club has taken on many safety measures to ensure the safety of their staff, volunteers, and kids.
The following information was provided by Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama:
By the numbers:
-Currently operating at 40% of normal capacity; leaving 785+ previous youth without daily services
-4 Clubs opened as Learning Resource Centers with 100+ youth
-550+ youth connected with virtual Club programming through Schoology
-200+ healthy snacks & meals provided daily in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast
-8 Club location open for in-person afterschool; 6 Club locations offering virtual programming
Quick Facts:
-Clubs immediately launched on-demand virtual programming in March 2020
-Currently 250+ videos available on YouTube
-4 Themes: Word of the Day; Activity of the Day; Mind, Body &; Soul; Let’s Read Mobile
-Staff completed 1200+ monthly (March-September) phone wellness checks to members and families to
offer connections to resources, check on youth emotional wellness
-Club on the Go provides weekly activity kit to complement virtual programming at 6 Grab and Go
locations (including a meal)
-8 Week Virtual Teen Talk Programming with topics including college readiness, current events, job
preparation and placement
-Phased reopening of sites beginning May 11 for in-person summer programming
-Hosted Chromebook Bootcamp for families needing assistance setting up virtual learning (Aug 2020)
-Launched of Learning Resource Centers in September 2020 to provide a safe, guided remote learning
for youth during school hours
-Resumed daily in-person afterschool programming in October 2020 following CDC guidelines
-Launch partnership with ICU Counseling & Mental Health Services to focus on youth trauma through social and emotional programming at Clubs, Community Centers, Detention Center
-Hosted holiday events to support families through Christmas presents, food baskets, counseling
Critical Issues facing youth during COVID
-Learning Loss (reading proficiency)
-Child Abuse and Neglect
-Mental Health and Emotional Issues
-Food Insecurity
For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama today!
251-432-1235
