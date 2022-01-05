Your United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) supports the Community Safety Net by funding 46 partner agencies and 11 internal programs through the 2021 Community Annual Campaign. In these uncertain times, due to COVID-19 and the recent hurricanes, UWSWA allocated emergency funds to our partners. These grants have helped them remain open and continue to provide relief to those affected by these tragic events.
Community needs continue to grow in these difficult times. The relief provided to Southwest Alabama comes from generous individual and corporate donations help change lives in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties.
Campaign Goal $3,355,000
Donations $2,270,406
Percentage 64%
United Way 2-1-1
2-1-1 is a national hotline for human support services. Anyone looking for information or assistance can call 2-1-1 nationwide. The United Way Mobile Call Center, managed by partner agency Lifelines Family Counseling, serves the following eight counties –
Mobile
Choctaw
Clarke
Washington
Baldwin
Conecuh
Escambia
Monroe
2021 requests – 11,883
Top five services needed
- Utility assistance
- Rental Assistance
- Homeless Shelter
Food
