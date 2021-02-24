We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Catholic Social Services. The mission of Catholic Social Services is to provide service to people in need, to advocate for justice in social structures, and to call the entire church and other people of good will to do the same.
Their main fundraising activity is The Curiosity Shop. All profits from this resale store go directly back to Catholic Social Services.
Hours:
Monday- 12 noon to 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 9:00-4:00 p.m.
Friday, 9:00-4:00 p.m.
Donations of new and gently used goods are accepted Monday-Friday, from 9:00-4:00 p.m.
Mobile Location: 188 S. Florida Street (formerly Greers) in popular Midtown Mobile.
Services:
- Emergency Assistance (food, clothing, rent, utility, medication, and other types of assistance needed to stabilize individuals and families)
- Clinical Counseling Services (sliding scale)
- Adoption Services (established fees for couples wanting to adopt; no fees for services to birthparents)
- Pregnancy testing, medical referrals, parenting education, material assistance (free)
- Remote Refugee Resettlement Site (free)
- Legal Immigration Services (sliding scale)
- Disability Ministries and Services (free)
- St. Teresa of Calcutta Services for the Elderly (free)
- Home Repair
Highlighted Stats:
- Emergency Assistance 2020 - Services were provided to 6,023 households comprised of 14,593 individuals
- 2B Choices for Women 2020 – Services provided to 399 women
- Clinical Counseling Services 202- 458 persons
- St. Teresa of Calcutta Services for the Elderly 2020 – Services for 194 seniors
Special Notes:
- CSS is funding through United Way of Southwest Al, Catholic Charities, donations, and grants.
- CSS has remained available throughout the pandemic for clients; never shutting down our operations.
