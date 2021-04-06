Our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series continues with Community Action of South Alabama.

Their mission statement is:

As a non-profit business/organization, we are charged to provide

programs and services which promote and create self-sufficiency to individuals, families, and communities.

They joined us on Studio10 to discuss COVID assistance, VITA, financial literacy, benefits of being United Way partners and more.

Community Action of South Alabama

26440 North Pollard Road

Daphne, Alabama 36526

251-626-2626

www.caaofsa.org

Social Media Platforms

Facebook @caaofsa

Instagram @community_action_agency_sa

Twitter @action_south

