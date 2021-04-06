Our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series continues with Community Action of South Alabama.
Their mission statement is:
As a non-profit business/organization, we are charged to provide
programs and services which promote and create self-sufficiency to individuals, families, and communities.
They joined us on Studio10 to discuss COVID assistance, VITA, financial literacy, benefits of being United Way partners and more.
Community Action of South Alabama
26440 North Pollard Road
Daphne, Alabama 36526
251-626-2626
Social Media Platforms
Facebook @caaofsa
Instagram @community_action_agency_sa
Twitter @action_south
