Give back in a special way this holiday season!
We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series and learn how you and your business can take part. Chelsey visited MAWSS in Mobile to learn how and why they give to United Way of Southwest Alabama.
Contributors, like MAWSS, help local organizations like United Cerebral Palsy. This agency help children and adults with disabilities right here on the Gulf Coast.
If you would like to donate or get your business/organization involved, visit their website.
To receive assistance:
- Call 2-1-1
- or toll free 888.421.1266
- Visit www.211connectsalabama.org
To Give: text GiveUnited20 to 41444
To Advocate: learn more at www.uwswa.org
To Volunteer: https://volunteer.uwswa.org/
To download the Friends Helping Friends coupon, https://uwswa.org/friends-helping-friends-petstop/
