The Southwest Alabama Long-term Recovery Organization, established by Mobile County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (MOB-VOAD) by resolution, was established to assist residents in Mobile, Washington, Clarke and potentially Escambia Counties in Alabama.
Recovery is not only about the restoration of structures, systems and services – although they are critical. A successful recovery is also about individuals and families being able to rebound from their losses, and sustain their physical, social, economic” and spiritual “well-being.”
Provides coordinated management of long-term recovery of residents and provide long-term assistance to individuals affected by disaster and do not have adequate personal resources for basic needs as a result of the disaster.
Provides spiritual, emotional, physical, and financial resources to those affected by the disaster regardless of race, creed, color, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or religious preference.
Recovery resources decrease as public awareness diminishes over time. A strong, well-organized Long Term Recovery Group can ensure that available resources are available to address recovery needs.
Recently the Mennonite Disaster Services (MDS) have been working on roofs in Washington County at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority. Five MDS teams have assisted on this project. So far, thirteen out of the 28 roofs have been replaced.
