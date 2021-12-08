The following information was provided UWSWA:
Engaging the Next Generation Volunteer Fair is for young individuals between the ages of 21 and 40 looking to make a difference in the Mobile Area.
The United Way of Southwest Alabama Emerging Leaders presents Engaging the Next Generation (ENG), a Volunteer Fair. UWSWA invites young leaders seeking further involvement in the community. Guests can visit local nonprofits to find out about their mission and seek new volunteer opportunities. UWSWA will provide everyone an evening of holiday food, music, and networking.
The ENG Volunteer Fair is Thursday, December 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Innovation Portal (358 St. Louis Street, 36602).
Thank you to our sponsors Mobile County Commission, Shoe Station, and United Way Emerging Leaders
Engaging the Next Generation is a collaborative program that was established in 2008 by Mobile United and Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood to showcase nonprofit organizations in the Mobile area and connect them with the innovators of the next generation.
United Way of Southwest Alabama’s Emerging Leaders (EL) - a group of young professionals who are dedicated to improving the quality of life in our community. After joining, you will receive invitations to exclusive social events, networking opportunities, informative lunch and learns, and have first choice of volunteer opportunities at any one of our 46 partner agencies. To become a member, individuals ages 21-30, make an annual contribution to United Way of Southwest Alabama of $125, and individuals ages 31-40 contribute an annual donation of $250. If you are looking for an opportunity to join a network of young professionals who share a passion for making a positive impact on our community, please consider joining EL. To join or learn more, please contact: Mary Clare Tortorice at mctortorice@uwswa.org.
