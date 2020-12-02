We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Family Wize! This is a prescription drug discount program for the insured and uninsured.
United Way of Southwest Alabama distributed 23,150 Family Wize prescription savings cards to all of the elementary, middle and high schools, including Dunbar’s English As A Second Language program in Mobile County in the early Fall. In 2019, Family Wize helped 22,690 people in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington Counties save $1,434,896 in prescription expenses.
These discount cards are available online at the FamilyWize.org site and in English and Spanish languages. For more information, visit their website.
