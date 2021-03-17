We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Feeding the Gulf Coast. Chelsey visited their warehouse in Mobile to speak with President and CEO, Michael Ledger. For anyone interested in getting involved or looking for food assistance, please visit www.feedingthegulfcoast.org or call their office at (888) 704-FOOD.
The following information was provided by Feeding the Gulf Coast:
● COVID-19 has led to increases up to 40% in need for food assistance in our community. Prior to the pandemic, 1 in 6 individuals and 1 in 4 children faced hunger. As a result of the economic consequences of COVID-19, that number has increased, and now more than 431,110 individuals and 145,130 children (or 1 in 5 individuals and 1 in 3 children).
● Many who needed assistance from the food bank in 2020 had never before sought food assistance. There is a long road to recovery in store as our communities rebuild from this health crisis and the food bank is committed to being a source of hope and stability for families and individuals facing hunger along the Central Gulf Coast.
● In 2020, the food bank distributed over 31.6 million meals.
● $1 will help provide 5 meals to those in need.
● Feeding the Gulf Coast is able to fulfill our mission because of the contributions of time and support from partners and volunteers in the community. To learn more or become involved, visit feedingthegulfcoast.org
