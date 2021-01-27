It's been a year unlike any other due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. That is especially the case for health centers like Franklin Primary Health.
We met up with CEO Charles White to discuss the services they provide, their COVID testing and vaccination plan, and how the United Way helps them do what they do. Click on the link to learn more!
Franklin Primary Health Center Inc.
(251) 432-4117
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.