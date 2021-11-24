Your United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) supports the Community Safety Net by funding 46 partner agencies and 11 internal programs through the 2021 Community Annual Campaign. In these uncertain times, due to COVID-19 and the recent hurricanes, UWSWA allocated emergency funds to our partners. These grants have helped them remain open and continue to provide relief to those affected by these tragic events.
Community needs continue to grow in these difficult times. The relief provided to Southwest Alabama comes from generous individual and corporate donations help change lives in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties.
Campaign Goal $3,355,000
Donations $1,630,182
Percentage 46%
Giving Tuesday
The only way to meet the growing community needs is to come together to support the Community Safety Net. This is the time to make a difference and to a new chain of giving and support. We need your help to support those who need financial security, educational support, life essentials, and all forms of healthcare.
You can help uplift our community on November 30, 2021. When you donate to #GivingTuesday through our website, Facebook, or Instagram, you will change lives and save lives. Your donation makes a difference in Southwest Alabama.
Join UWSWA to help meet the growing community needs by donating on November 30. Someone needs you.
To donate, text Give2UWTuesday to 91999 or click our link provided,
