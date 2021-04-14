We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Goodwill Gulf Coast. Frank Harkins, CEO and President for 41 years, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. Their mission statement is "Together, we empower people through encouragement, education, and employment.”

The following information was provided by Goodwill Gulf Coast:

Goodwill Gulf Coast has been serving the community since 1956.

Serving 10 counties in the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast region, Goodwill Gulf Coast provides programs and services to help individuals and families overcome challenges due to disabilities and other barriers that impact economic well-being, self-sufficiency, and quality of life.

Your donations help to provide services to people of all ages.

Adults:

Adult Education  

GED

Computer Skills

Job Training and Job Placement

Adult Day Program

Income Tax Preparation

Free Medical Equipment

Pre-School Programs:

Child Development Center

Home Visitation for Preschool Readiness

Early Intervention for ages 1 to 3

Youth:

Youth Excelling for Success – job training for ages 17 to 24

Youth with Disabilities Program

Visit their website to explore services, jobs, volunteering and to shop.

Goodwill Gulf Coast                                     

2440 Gordon Smith Drive                                         

Mobile, AL  36617                                                    

251-471-1581 

GoodwillGulfCoast.org

