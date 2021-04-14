We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Goodwill Gulf Coast. Frank Harkins, CEO and President for 41 years, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. Their mission statement is "Together, we empower people through encouragement, education, and employment.”
The following information was provided by Goodwill Gulf Coast:
Goodwill Gulf Coast has been serving the community since 1956.
Serving 10 counties in the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast region, Goodwill Gulf Coast provides programs and services to help individuals and families overcome challenges due to disabilities and other barriers that impact economic well-being, self-sufficiency, and quality of life.
Your donations help to provide services to people of all ages.
Adults:
Adult Education
GED
Computer Skills
Job Training and Job Placement
Adult Day Program
Income Tax Preparation
Free Medical Equipment
Pre-School Programs:
Child Development Center
Home Visitation for Preschool Readiness
Early Intervention for ages 1 to 3
Youth:
Youth Excelling for Success – job training for ages 17 to 24
Youth with Disabilities Program
Visit their website to explore services, jobs, volunteering and to shop.
Goodwill Gulf Coast
2440 Gordon Smith Drive
Mobile, AL 36617
251-471-1581
