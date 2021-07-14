We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services. Joe spoke to Allison Goff who is the Early Learning Career Center Director and Shajuane Cook who is the ERSEA Coordinator.
The following information was provided by Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services:
Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services is a private, non-profit corporation with a 501(c)(3) IRS tax status governed by a volunteer Board of Directors made up of educators, health care and mental health care experts, accountants, non-profit management professionals and Early Head Start (EHS) parent representation. An EHS parent policy council is also included in our organizational structure. This council works with our board to ensure excellence in programming and EHS Performance Standards compliance. GRECS is a United Way partner agency and an IACET (International Association for Continuing Education and Training) Authorized Provider of Continuing Education Units
Address: 3100 Cottage Hill Road; Bldg 4, Suite 400; Mobile, AL 36606
Telephone: 251-473-1060
Email: info@grecs.org
Website: www.grecs.org
