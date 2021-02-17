Our Safety Net Series with the United Way of Southwest Alabama continues. This time we visit with Chandra Brown, the Executive Director of Lifelines Counseling Services. We learn more about the many services they provide and how United Way helps make that possible.
Here's some more about Lifelines Counseling Services:
Vision
Build strong individuals and families to sustain a healthier community.
Mission Statement
Help individuals and families live more productive lives through counseling, assistance, referrals, and education.
Key Values
Lifelines Counseling Services values the diversity of our clients by delivering expert, innovative approaches to life’s challenges within the context of the client’s cultural experience. Lifelines Counseling Services will always provide competent and thorough service to each.
Every hour of every day, United Way of Southwest Alabama 2-1-1 helps people navigate and connect to critical health, social, and disaster services. As our community comes together to address the COVID-19 pandemic, 2-1-1 Southwest Alabama remains steadfast in our commitment to provide important, accurate, and verified information, and assistance.
Lifelines Counseling Services
705 Oak Circle Drive, East
Mobile, AL 36609
251.602.0909
