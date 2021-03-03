Get ready to play golf for a great cause! McKemie Place Spring Classic Golf Tournament at Magnolia Grove is March 5, 2021. The shotgun start goes off at 8:30 a.m. Joe spoke with Executive Director Tara Armbruster about the event. If you would like to learn more information or sign up, visit McKemie Place online!
The mission of McKemie Place is to provide a safe haven, spiritual encouragement, and access to resources that meet the needs and promote the well-being of unaccompanied women in distress.
Phone: (251) 287-2225
