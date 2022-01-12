Dr. King said that “Everybody can be great… because anybody can serve.” He also said that “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘what are you doing for others’?”
In honor of Dr. King’s commitment to service and to improving the quality of life for all people, you’re invited to a virtual community conversation co-hosted by United Way of Southwest Alabama and the University of South Alabama's Offices of Community Engagement and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
Monday, January 17 from 9AM to 10AM via zoom
This conversation will provide a platform for community volunteers to share questions and comments they have about serving and volunteering with diverse populations. The goal for this session is to guide the development of future workshops on service with inclusive practices.
Joe’l Lewis Billingsley, Ph.D. is moderating the conversation. Dr. Billingsley is the Interim Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer and Associate Profess of Instructional Design & Development.
Registration
- Community members can sign up in Volunteer Connect: https://volunteer.uwswa.org/need/detail/?need_id=650422
- USA students, faculty, and staff can sign up in South Serves: https://southserves.southalabama.edu/need/detail/?need_id=650422
